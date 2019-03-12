Police: Woman dies from apparent stabbing near Interstate 70
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police say a woman died after being stabbed and running to a home for help on or near Interstate 70 in St. Louis.
Police spokesman Benjamin Granda said in a news release that officers went to the home early Monday after receiving a call about a suspicious person banging on the door of the home.
Officers found a woman bleeding from apparent stab wounds. He says the woman collapsed on a porch and died later at a hospital.
Granda didn't know if the person at the home opened the door for the woman. Investigators are working to determine how she was injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crime started on or near westbound Interstate 70 and that some evidence was left on the highway.
