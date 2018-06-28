Police: Woman drives truck through Missouri clinic's doors

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwest Missouri said a woman outraged at a doctor was arrested after driving her pickup truck through a health center's glass doors.

Police said no injuries resulted from the confrontation about 4:40 p.m. Monday at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center in Springfield. Charges were pending.

Police said the woman told a reporter as she was being led away in handcuffs that she was upset a doctor at the center for low-income, underinsured patients wouldn't give her medications.

A witness, Carl Kilbourne, told the Springfield News-Leader he saw an irate woman screaming and swinging her purse just outside the clinic moments before the truck smashed through the doors.

The center provides health care, dental care, behavioral health care and other services in Springfield and five other regional cities.