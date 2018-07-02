Police: Woman found dead outside Springfield apartments

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Springfield Police Department says the death of a 19-year-old woman found in the courtyard of an apartment complex is considered suspicious.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Camille Crews' body was found partially clothed Sunday morning at the Town and Campus Apartments.

A news released from the police department says authorities continue to investigate, but did not give any details about the circumstances surrounding Crews' death.

An autopsy to determine cause of death had been scheduled.