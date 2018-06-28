Police: Woman killed, man wounded in Missouri shooting

HARRISONVILLE (AP) — Authorities said they are investigating as a homicide a shooting that killed a woman and wounded a man in the Kansas City, Missouri, suburb of Harrisonville.

The Kansas City Star reports that a suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting Monday at the home the victims shared. The names of the victims and their connection to each other and the alleged assailant were not immediately released.

There was no immediate word about any charges against the suspect.

Police said the man wounded in the shooting was hospitalized later Monday in stable condition.