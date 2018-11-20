Police: Woman Left Boy in Hot Car to Shoplift

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis woman is facing charges for allegedly leaving her 1-year-old son inside a hot car while she shoplifted.

KMOV-TV reports that 20-year-old Aliscia Dean is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Dean and her boyfriend were shoplifting at a Schnucks grocery store on North Grand Monday, and left the boy in the car while committing the crime. The outdoor temperature at the time was about 80 degrees.

Police say the car windows were cracked open, but the child was sweating profusely and vomited. A doctor at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital determined the child potentially suffered from heat stroke.