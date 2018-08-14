Police: Woman wanted husband's pregnant girlfriend killed

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A St. Charles woman has been charged after police said she tried to hire an undercover officer to kill her husband's pregnant girlfriend.

Thirty-four-year-old Sherri M. Densing was charged Thursday with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and distribution of a controlled substance. She is in jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bail.

Police said an undercover officer met Wednesday with Densing, who provided the officer with photos of the intended target and keys to the woman's vehicle and home.

Authorities say Densing and the officer agreed on payment, and that the suspect gave the officer several vials of morphine, anti-anxiety medication and other drugs. Police said she also provided $60 to pay for a gun.

It was not immediately clear if Densing has an attorney.