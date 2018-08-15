Police: Woman was using heroin while driving with child

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri woman is facing multiple charges after crashing on Interstate 55, allegedly with a syringe of heroin still in her arm while her 3-year-old child was in the back seat.

The accident happened Tuesday in St. Louis. KMOV-TV reports that 33-year-old Mandy Schlef of DeSoto is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of a drug.

Schlef is jailed on $50,000 bond.

Police say Schlef fell asleep and struck a median. Officers say was asleep when they arrived and had a spoon and mirror in her lap and a syringe in her right arm. Capsules were found on the driver's seat.

A probable cause statement did not say if the child was hurt in the accident.