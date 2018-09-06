Police: Woman with box cutter attacked teens on school bus

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly got on a school bus in St. Louis and attacked two teenagers with a box cutter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the woman was among several adults who got on the bus Monday afternoon and attacked the teens. A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the lower back and a 16-year-old girl had a cut on her hand. Both were taken to a hospital, but details about their injuries were not released Wednesday.

Police say they know the identity of the suspect.