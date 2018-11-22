Police: woman with weapon steals Playstation during exchange

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a Playstation 4 after making an arrangement to buy it in a parking lot.

According to investigators, the victim and suspect met up to exchange the gaming console for $200 in the parking lot of Lazer Lanes on Grindstone Parkway. Instead, police said the suspect showed a weapon, took the Playstation and drove off in a gray GMC Envoy. No other description was available.

In a news release, police remind about the availability of the police station lobby as a safe place to do transactions arranged online. The lobby is staffed 24 hours a day all week long, and is well-lit.

If you don't use the lobby, police recommend meeting in a public space with good lighting. You should also let family or friends know about the meeting, and contact them after the sale to let them know you're safe.