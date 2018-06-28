Police: Would-be car thief crashes, breaks into two homes, assaults resident

FULTON - Police arrested a woman after she allegedly attempted to steal a car from a shop, then broke into two homes while trying to flee Monday.

Jasmine Allen, 31, of Fulton, was taken into custody on two counts of burglary, one count of property damage, and one count of assault, along with a number of other charges.

Allen was also arrested for alleged parole violations from the St. Louis area.

Fulton police originally responded to a call near the 5600 block of Hawk Lane Drive reporting a woman attempting to steal a car from a shop. Allen allegedly crashed the car into the shop door, then fled on foot into a home. There, a resident was able to remove her from the residence after being assaulted. Allen then entered a second home.

The resident at the second location was able to subdue Allen before police arrived to arrest her.

Allen is being held in the Callaway County jail without bond.