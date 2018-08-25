Police Probe Boy's Death

Officers arrested a woman and her boyfriend, but withheld their names until they're charged. Police found Ryan Smith on a bedroom floor on Christmas after a 911 call from his mother. Authorities say an autopsy shows he was beaten to death. St. Clair County's coroner says it appears the boy was undernourished and abused for a long time. The boy's 20-month-old brother was unharmed in the home, and authorities took him to a relative's residence.