Policing with Fewer People

And a labor day weekend is expected to draw a lot of people downtown. The population of Lake Ozark is somewhere around 1,500. However police say the number of people in town can swell to 15,000 during peak tourism season. But police say they'll still be able to react quickly.

"Our response time is the same. We just are limiting people's days off and working a lot more overtime," said Patrick.

The department plans to advertise officer openings soon in hopes of finding replacements. But several business owners think there are already too many police patrolling and driving their customers away.

"It's running people out. And the people that are just driving through town think, 'What kind of place is this? Just red lights everywhere'," said local business owner, Paul Garrison. Several other business owners voiced similar complaints.

The funeral services for Officer Milton Miller are being held this evening in Versailles.