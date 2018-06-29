Political Activist Gives $2.4 Million to Override a Vetoed Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Political activist Rex Sinquefield has now given nearly $2.4 million to groups backing a Missouri income tax cut.

Finance reports posted online by the Missouri Ethics Commission show Sinquefield gave $750,000 to the Missouri Club for Growth. The organization announced Wednesday that it will start running TV and radio ads next week encouraging lawmakers to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of the income-tax-cut legislation.

Lawmakers are to consider the veto override in September. The bill would cut state income tax rates for individuals and corporations and create a new business income deduction on individual tax returns.

Last week, Sinquefield gave $1.3 million to a new coalition called Grow Missouri, $200,000 to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and $100,000 to Associated Industries of Missouri to promote the veto override.