Political Web Sites Join the Campaign

Candidates' Web sites are becoming more popular, but some voters still want to see them in person.

"I think they also need to go to political forums and ask questions and find out more than what's just on the Web site," said Johann Holt.

Phyllis Fugit chairs the Boone County Democratic Central Committee. She said local voters are checking candidates' sites, but she hopes the public doesn't stop there.

"I just hope that people are honest when they put them up, whatever party they are from," said Fugit. "Sometimes you get bad information off of e-mails, Web sites, blogs particularly."