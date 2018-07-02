Political Yard Signs Give Name Recognition

COLUMBIA - With primary election day in just a few days, Columbians have probably seen a plethora of campaign yard signs.

However, signs can get expensive quickly.

One candidate spent $20 each on the large signs.

Signs give name recognition, which is especially important for lower level elections.

They are placed at high traffic areas and near polling places so they are the last thing voters see.

Research shows the bandwagon effect takes place when people see lots of signs or see them in prominent places and assume the candidates are popular, but their effectiveness is still unknown.

"There's an old saying that at least half of what you spend on a campaign doesn't work, but you don't know which half, and I think yard signs are the same way," University of Missouri Political Science professor Marvin Overby said. "To a large extent i think signs reflect how visible a candidate is going to be."

Primaries will be held Tuesday, August 3.