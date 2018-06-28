Politicians Remember Ford

ST. LOUIS - Politicians are remembering former President Gerald Ford, who died Tuesday at the age of 93. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said Ford's legacy will be how he stabilized the country at a difficult time. Durbin said Ford did some unpopular things, such as pardoning President Nixon, but Durbin said it was probably the right thing to do to end the Watergate scandal and to heal the country. Sen. Kit Bond of Missouri said he will always be grateful to Ford for restoring integrity and honesty to the presidency. Despite Ford's veto of 60 bills, Bond said Ford always had the best interests of the country in mind.