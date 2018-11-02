Politicians respond to SJR 39 being voted down

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri politicians responded to news of a controversial measure to protect businesses that deny services for same-sex weddings was voted down on Wednesday.

The measure failed to advance on a 6-6 vote in House Emerging Issues committee; it had previously passed the Senate.

Attorney General Christ Kostner released the following statement:

“I applaud the bipartisan group of representatives who voted down SJR39 this afternoon. The bill would have done millions of dollars in economic harm to Missouri and enshrined discrimination in our constitution. Missouri’s legislature should now return their focus to passing legislation to boost our economy and create jobs across the state."

House Speaker Todd Richardson released the following statement:

“I want to thank the members of the Emerging Issues Committee for taking the time to thoroughly vet, discuss and debate the vitally important issue of religious freedom. As I said from the beginning, our goal was to respect the legislative process by allowing SJR 39 to be carefully deliberated by our members. While I am disappointed by today’s outcome, I understand this is a very difficult issue and I remain committed to fighting for the religious freedoms of all Missourians. I am confident this caucus will continue to pursue policy solutions to ensure these freedoms are protected.”

Rep. Elijah Haahr, Emerging Issues Committee Chair, released the following statement:

“From the moment our committee received SJR 39, we made every effort to fairly and fully review the legislation and consider all sides of this important issue. My committee members took hours of testimony, and received hundreds of phone calls, and thousands of e-mails on both sides of this issue. While I personally supported SJR 39 and am disappointed in this result, I thank my members for their time and work. I will continue to personally fight for the protection of religious freedom in our state.”