Poll: Obama, Romney Even Amid Economic Worries

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new Associated Press-GfK poll shows that Republican challenger Mitt Romney has moved into a virtually even position with the president after three months of declining job creation that have left the public increasingly glum.

Fewer Americans believe the economy is getting better and a majority disapproves of how President Barack Obama is handling it. Only 3 out of 10 adults say the country is headed in the right direction.

Obama has lost the narrow lead he had held just a month ago among registered voters. The poll also shows that Romney has recovered well from a bruising Republican primary, with more of his supporters saying they are certain to vote for him now.

Still, of all adults polled, 56 percent believe Obama will win a second term.