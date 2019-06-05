Poll shows most believe schools have become less safe

1 week 4 days 5 hours ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News
By: Diana Fidarova, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Twenty years after the Columbine High School shooting, many parents have only tepid confidence in school safety, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey shows, more than 70 percent of parents think schools have become less safe. Less than half of parents have much confidence in the ability of local law enforcement and schools to deal with an active shooter. 

A spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools, Michelle Baumstark, said they work hard to ensure that all the students, staff and visitors in the school district feel safe.

“We have made significant investments in cameras, as well as lighting, retrofitting buildings for different aspects of security and safety features,” she said.

West Platte School District in Weston, in an effort to make security a priority for approximately 700 students, teachers and staff, have installed 95 high-quality, facial-recognition cameras within the past few months.

West Platte Superintendent John Rinehart said his district spent $35,000 to add the software and hardware for the new security system.

“We had to replace a chunk of our existing camera system anyway, due to age, so we added the facial recognition to the bid as an add-on. We were able to meet our budget goals with the addition, so we added it,” he said. Rinehart said they felt this feature might make students safer.

In response, senior policy advisor to the Missouri Center of Education Safety and member of the Governor’s School Safety Task Force, Paul Fennewald said technology is useful as a tool, but it is not an answer to everything.

“There are some other more basic things that probably need to be addressed first. School climate and school culture, communication, behavioral risk and mental health issues, things like that,” he said.

Fennewald said it is impossible to prevent all incidents in any given day and any location.

“But I think we are doing a pretty good job, putting some safety nets in place to help protect our students and make schools very safe,” he said.   

Devid Ellis has been picking up his grandsons from Paxton Keeley Elementary School in Columbia for four years. He said he is satisfied with the current security system.

“You have to identify yourself. Without that, you cannot get in. Nobody can get in. Looks pretty safe to me,” he said.

Ming-Yei Hsu, the mother of a first-grader, said she chose Columbia Public Schools because she felt the school population is diverse.

“It is better for kids safety because bullying sometimes involves race,” she said.

Hsu said her daughter likes school, teachers and the environment and does not even want to leave school.

Baumstark said that the number of students, employees and parents that feel safe in Columbia Public Schools had been steadily increasing since 2012-2013.

“This is in large part due to our district’s continued emphasis on the importance of safety,” she said.

More News

Grid
List

Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
JEFFERSON CITY - More firefighters will be on shift in Jefferson City until flooding is no longer a risk. ... More >>
39 minutes ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Mokane levee breaks; causes water to rise 20 feet
Mokane levee breaks; causes water to rise 20 feet
MOKANE – The levee in Mokane broke this morning. It has come up about 20 feet in less than 24... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 6:03:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
Columbia woman draws henna to boost spirits of cancer patients
COLUMBIA - A mid-Missouri woman draws henna for cancer patients or people struggling with stress. Sue Ginger specializes in... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
Sandbags start to line Highway 63 ramp as "proactive measure"
JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT crews started sandbagging a busy off-ramp Wednesday. Flood waters have slowly rose close to the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 5:13:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
Jefferson City issues last call for tornado debris pick-up
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is asking residents to pile up any wind-blown debris on the property by June 16.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
Osage residents respond to recreational boating halt
OSAGE - Residents along the Osage River have observed the water on their properties rise almost two feet in just... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:52:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
Grain Belt Express gets boost from Missouri regulators
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri utility regulators have approved the acquisition of a large wind energy project by a Chicago... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:17:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
Hearing ends on state's last abortion clinic; both sides share views with media
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Patient safety takes priority over access to abortion, Missouri's health department director said Wednesday after a... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 2:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
Ameren may open Bagnell Dam spill gates; could increase Osage River flooding
LAKE OZARK - Ameren Missouri says it might open the spill gates at Bagnell Dam starting Saturday. If that... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
Columbia Regional Airport receives nearly $3 million from the FAA
COLUMBIA - The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding Columbia Regional Airport $2.81 million to help pay for improvements. COU... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 12:25:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
Missouri revenue collections continue to exceed expectations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri revenues continue to exceed expectations for the year. State Budget Director Dan Haug... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
St. Louis County judge finds reporter in contempt of court
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been found in contempt of court for tweeting... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 9:59:16 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
8-year-old boy starts shed fire by playing with gasoline
MEXICO - An 8-year-old boy is okay after police said he started a fire that caused significant damage to a... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
Child dies after being left in hot car for 15 or 16 hours
CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month-old girl has died after being locked inside a car for 15... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
Women complain about discriminatory jail screening policy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri county legislator says a screening policy at the local jail requiring women to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:15:34 AM CDT June 05, 2019 in News

MSHP: Man drove past barricade into floodwater, fiance with disabilities died
MSHP: Man drove past barricade into floodwater, fiance with disabilities died
COLUMBIA - A Chariton County man faces a charge on involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiance. State troopers... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
Motorcyclist seriously injured after wrong-way crash with CPD vehicle
COLUMBIA - A motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries after colliding with a Columbia Police Department vehicle Tuesday evening. Police... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 10:43:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in News

Wooldridge battles flooding
Wooldridge battles flooding
WOOLDRIDGE- Small towns across mid-Missouri are all dealing with the severe flooding impacting the state. Cooper County's Wooldridge is no... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT June 04, 2019 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
10pm 68°
11pm 69°
12am 69°
1am 69°