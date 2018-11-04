Poll Shows Talent Tied with McCaskill

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A poll of registered voters in Missouri shows a tie between Republican Sen. Jim Talent and his Democratic challenger, Claire McCaskill. But among likely voters, those planning to cast ballots Nov. 7, Talent is favored by 50% to McCaskill's 44%. The USA Today/Gallup Poll released Friday has a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points. The survey of 574 voters was conducted from Aug. 23-27. Talent's campaign says the poll shows his statewide TV ads are reaching voters. A McCaskill spokeswoman says the Democrat is pleased the candidates are running even among registered voters despite Talent's ad blitz. McCaskill has so far limited her TV ads to Springfield and Joplin.