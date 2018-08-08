Polling stations in Columbia see steady flow of voters

COLUMBIA - Voter turnout in Boone County is expected to be between 35 and 40 percent, according to County Clerk Taylor Burks.

Turnout was just over 18 percent as of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

KOMU 8 News visited several polling locations, including Paquin Tower, Battle High School, the Crossing Church and the Boone County Government building.

Poll workers said there was a steady stream of voters all day long.

College sophomore Jessica Kingwill voted in Missouri for the first time Tuesday. The Chicago native said young voters have a lot of impact in elections.

"I think we can really sway the vote one way or another," she said. "I've heard statistics that my age group has a really bad voter turnout, and I think that really needs to change."

CaSandra Edwards said she votes in every election.

"Ever since I could, I have," she said.

Edwards thinks the results of this year's primaries will be close.

"People think that your vote doesn't count, but it really does in the long run," she said. "I believe if everyone gets together and votes, then what they want will pass."

Ted Mcsheehy said he agrees with Edwards.

"I think it's a civic responsibility to vote," he said. "I think, after the last election, we all know that every vote counts."

Mcsheehy said he doesn't usually vote in primary elections.

"I always vote in the elections that count," he said. "I very seldom vote in primaries like this, but I'm interested in the proposition they had on the ballot."

Kingwill said Americans care deeply about the issues.

"We have a lot of strong opinions about certain candidates and political things, and I think we have the right to express that," she said.

Mcsheehy said, "It's important that we have control over the way the direction of this country is going."