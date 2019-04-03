Polls open for Columbia Mayoral Election

COLUMBIA - The race for mayor will come to an end Tuesday as voters will head to the polls to choose between incumbent Brian Treece and challenger Chris Kelly.

Treece is a former professional lobbyist looking to continue onto his second term. Throughout his campaign, he asked voters to look back on the work he has done as mayor, focusing primarily on the work he has done with community policing.

"We've gone through a year-long citizen engagement exercise about community oriented policing, to listen to our community about what they want in terms of public safety," Treece said.

Challenger Kelly is a former Boone County Clerk, associate circuit judge and state lawmaker who chaired the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission throughout his 42 years as a politician.

The election has been a contentious one, with each candidate making claims about the other's character.

One thing Kelly has highlighted is his belief that the City of Columbia no longer trusts Treece.

"The credibility with the citizens and the council, or at least the mayor, is not good right now and those things need to get fixed," Kelly said.

Treece attacked Kelly for deleting tweets that Treece claimed were racist.

Now the outcome is in the hands of the voters. Polls are open in Boone County until 7 p.m. Tuesday.