Polls open Tuesday morning for Columbia special election

COLUMBIA - There is only one item on Columbia's special election ballot Tuesday: renewing the city's current 1/4-cent sales tax. The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Polls are open to all registered Columbia voters. Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren said her office sent sample ballots to all voters. The sample ballots also had a list of all polling places. Voters must go to their assigned precinct for their vote to count.

Only the Boone County Government Center is open to all voters in case some residents don't have their addresses updated with the clerk's office.

Noren said she expects little voter interest in this August election.

"It'll be a terrible turnout," Noren said. "It is very difficult. Voters are out of town. August elections are not a good time to hold elections."

Noren said it also doesn't help that it is a single issue ballot.

For the voters who do go out and vote, though, a full list of the polling places can be found here.