Pominville, Parise give Wild 3-0 win over Blues

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) - Devan Dubnyk made 17 saves and Jason Pominville and Zach Parise scored second-period goals and the Minnesota Wild earned a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of their Western Conference series on Monday.

Mikael Granlund had two assists, Nino Niederreiter added an empty-netter and the Wild had the edge in every way, without being drawn into a single trip to the penalty box.

St. Louis' Jake Allen stopped 21 shots, with the over-capacity crowd taunting him with chants of his last name throughout the game, but the Blues lost on the road in the playoffs for the ninth straight time.

Game 4 is in Minnesota on Wednesday.