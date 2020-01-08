'Poor judgement': Blair Oaks students handle pellet gun, firearms on campus

COLUMBIA — Two Blair Oaks students are under investigation after they were found handling firearms in the school's parking lot.

According to a release from the school district, a school resource officer on campus was informed students were handling a weapon in the cab of a vehicle in the parking lot. An investigation found the students had been handling a plastic pellet gun. The officer found several other firearms in the vehicle, according to the release, but the type of firearms were not specified.

"After further investigation, it appears that today's incident was a case of poor judgement by two of our students," Superintendent James Jones said in the release. "We have determined that the students involved had no intent to harm anyone with the weapons found in the vehicle. We do not feel anyone on campus was ever in any danger."

Jones said the administration and the Cole County Sheriff's Department are both investigating the situation. The presence of a firearm violates district Policy 1432. A violation of the policy can lead to "significant discipline up to and including possible expulsion."