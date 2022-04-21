COLUMBIA--Several people gathered at the front of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse Thursday, waiting for the doors to open up opportunities for big savings. This was day two of a four-day, bi-annual sale.
Just Between Friends (JBF) is a pop-up resale organization that works to provide clothing, shoes, toys, and books for children ages 0-18. This sale marks their fifth year of offering “gently-loved” children’s items to the community.
Nichole Clark, co-owner for Just Between Friends Columbia, has been working for JBF for five years. She says there’s always a good turnout for both customers and consignors alike.
“We have more than 300 families selling with us,” Clark said. “So there’s a lot of great stuff in here and there’s still a lot of life left in them.”
Clark said that some families have no choice but to buy second-hand, and she’s happy to play a role in meeting the needs of the community.
“Maybe some families can afford to go shopping in a store and don’t think twice about it,” Clark said. “Other families really rely on shopping second-hand and so we’re here for everybody. Whether you want to and you enjoy it, or you need to and that’s how you make your family’s budget work.”
The item collection process is simple: People who wish to sell items register as consignors on the JBF website. Once registered, they price and prepare their items for sale.
JBF makes it clear that they meticulously sort through all items to ensure there are no rips, holes, stains or tears.
The items then make their way to the sales floor, and consignors make about 60-70% back on their items that sell. Items that do not sell are typically donated to charity.
Consignors aren’t the only people who benefit from the sale. This year, JBF partnered with Central Missouri Community Action, a local non-profit organization, to meet specific needs of Columbia’s youth.
Right by the doors of the shop, there is a tree with paper flowers on it.
Each flower has “boy” or “girl” on it, along with a description of the items needed. Shoppers can pick flowers from the tree, shop for their items, and then drop them off at JBF where they’ll be distributed to children who match those needs.
This is also the second year that Dana Meyerson has attended the sale. Meyerson is a lab manager for the Family and Child Development lab at MU. She attended the event to recruit participants for her child development research study, but she said that the high traffic of children and expectant mothers isn’t the only perk of being at the sale.
“It’s all in the title; ‘Just Between Friends’,” said Meyerson.“This is really creating a community of parents learning from each other together and learning what kind of products to buy and sharing with one another. So I think it’s really all encompassed in the title.”
The sale will continue through Saturday, April 23. To celebrate their 5th year anniversary, "Just Between Friends" will offer cake, ice cream, face-painting, and games on Friday, April 22, the third day of the sale.