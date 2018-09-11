Pope accepts resignation of bishop who didn't report abuse

By: Nicole Winfield and Margaret Stafford, The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a U.S. bishop who was convicted of failing to report a suspected child abuser.

Bishop Robert Finn led the Diocese of Kansas City-St Joseph in Missouri for nearly 10 years. He resigned under canon law that allows bishops to resign early for illness or some "grave" reason that makes them unfit for office. But his resignation did not provide a specific reason.

The pope accepted the resignation on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Finn is 13 years shy of the normal retirement age of 75.

In 2012, Finn was found guilty of one misdemeanor count of failure to report suspected abuse and was sentenced to two years of probation. He's the highest-ranking church official in the U.S. to be convicted of not taking action in response to abuse allegations.