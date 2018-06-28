Pope Convinced of Peace in 2013 Despite World Woes

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Benedict says he is convinced that peace will prevail in 2013 despite the inequality, terrorism and "unregulated financial capitalism" that afflict the world today.

Benedict celebrated a Mass today in St. Peter's Basilica to mark the church's world day of peace. In the front pews were diplomats accredited to the Holy See, who next week will attend the pope's annual address about the plight of the world's poor and its war-torn regions.

In his homily, Benedict said despite today's terrorism, criminality and the inequality between rich and poor he was convinced that the "numerous works of peace, of which the world is rich, are testimony to the innate vocation of humanity to peace."