Pope Urges Dialogue in Libya, Not 'Use of Arms'

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Benedict XVI is urging diplomats to work for immediate dialogue aimed as suspending the use of arms by all sides in Libya.

Benedict says he is worried about the safety of civilians. He told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square Sunday that diplomacy must take advantage of even the "weakest" sign of the desire for

reconciliation.



He is urging international bodies and political and military authorities to immediately start a dialogue "that would suspend the use of arms."