Poplar Bluff coliseum loses $1M annually, city manager says

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - The city manager in Poplar Bluff said a large entertainment and recreation venue operated by the city loses more than $1 million annually.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that City Manager Heath Kaplan discussed the situation with Black River Coliseum during a special city council meeting Wednesday.

The losses calculated by Kaplan include the cost for utilities and building payment and depreciation.

But several residents said the coliseum is important to them and they want it sustained well into the future.