Poplar Bluff police seeking new station

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Police in the southeast Missouri of Poplar Bluff are searching for a new home after the police station deteriorated to the point that it could no longer be used.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that snow took such a toll on the building that police will need to move out soon. Negotiations have begun with owners of two different properties for a temporary home for the department.

Meanwhile, a feasibility study will determine if the existing station should be repaired or replaced. Police Chief Danny Whiteley says the police department has a leaky roof, structural problems and a damaged boiler.