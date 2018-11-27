Popular St. Louis Zoo Elephant Turns 20

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It's a milestone birthday for a big attraction at the St. Louis Zoo.

Raja the elephant turned 20 on Thursday, amid great fanfare. The elephant has been arguably the biggest star at the zoo since his birth there in 1992.

Today, Raja is the father of three and weighs five tons.

His birthday comes the same week the free-admission zoo announced an all-time attendance record, with about 3.5 million visitors this year, topping the previous mark of 3.1 million set in 2009.