Porter Jr. barely falls short of double-double in Denver win

DENVER - Michael Porter Jr. finished one rebound away from a double-double on Sunday, helping the Denver Nuggets defeat the Houston Rockets by a score of 117-110.

The former Missouri Tiger came off the bench to hit 6 of his 12 field goal attempts, as well as 4 of his 6 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, to beat a shorthanded Rockets team. Star point guard Russell Westbrook played, but reigning first-team All-NBA guard James Harden did not.

Porter, who sat out his rookie year with the back injury that limited him to three games played at Missouri, has played well in limited minutes since his NBA debut on Oct. 8. He's impressed in January in particular, scoring 10 or more points in each of his last seven games, five of which were Nuggets wins.

Porter was second on the team, only to star center Nikola Jokic, in rebounds with nine. He was one of six Nuggets - three of whom were reserves - with double figures in the game.