Porter Kidnapping Trial Underway

In Tuesday's opening testimony, Porter's ex-wife told jurors he gave conflicting answers when she asked where the children were. Tina Porter said he told her their boy and girl were alive, then he said they were dead. Porter picked up his son and daughter for a weekend visit in June 2004. They've been missing since then. Prosecutors believe Porter was terrorizing his estranged wife, but the defense said Porter was abused as a child and feared his children would suffer similar mistreatment.