Portion of I-70 outer road closed Thursday for paving

COLUMBIA — A portion of outer roads along Interstate 70 will be closed Thursday night for paving, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

I-70 Drive Southeast, between Keene Street and the U.S. Route 63/I-70 connector, will be paved from 8 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday, resulting in lane closures.

This is the final location of a project improving the driving surface of outer roads along I-70 this week following the recent completion of the new Keene Street roundabout, according to a press release from MoDOT.

Flaggers will guide vehicles through the work zone. Motorists are advised to use extra caution, obey all traffic signs and avoid any distraction, according to the department.

The project is part of a larger program that repaired several sections of I-70 in Boone and Callaway Counties.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.