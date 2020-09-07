Portland Police arrest over 50 people on 100th consecutive night of demonstrations

19 hours 50 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT September 06, 2020 in News
By: Artemis Moshtaghian and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) - Portland Police arrested over 50 people during fiery demonstrations on Saturday night, the 100th night of protests in the city since the death of George Floyd in late May.

The arrests came after some people in the crowd threw "multiple fire bombs" at officers, one of which set a community member on fire, police said. Officers located the injured person, who was treated by Portland Fire and Rescue and then taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

The night's events began as crowds gathered at Ventura Park and marched at about 9:00 p.m. local time toward East Portland Community Policing Center, according to a statement released by Portland Police. Police said that many people in the crowd wore black clothing, carried large shields and dressed in protective gear, including helmets, gas masks and body armor.

"It was clear that the intent of the crowd was not peaceful protest," police said in a statement.

Portland has had a tumultuous week, capping off a summer of protests and rioting. Last Saturday, a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland during a day of clashes between pro-Trump groups and left-wing protesters. On Thursday night, authorities then shot and killed the man suspected in that murder as they moved to arrest him in Washington state.

Saturday night's demonstrations did not include any gun violence. Still, police said the use of fire bombs presented an "extreme danger to life safety," and they declared a riot and ordered people to leave the area.

Portland Police said individuals in the crowd began throwing fireworks and mortars at officers, while others were seen throwing rocks. One person had a "wrist-rocket" type of slingshot launching objects, police said.

A sergeant was directly struck by a commercial-grade firework, which burned through his glove and injured his hand, police said. Several officers and troopers were struck by rocks in the head, arms, shoulders, and feet, police said. Officers used tear gas and other crowd control munitions, while also making targeted arrests, police said.

Some people in the crowd were seen lighting dumpsters, garbage cans, and wooden pallets on fire in the streets.

In all, over 50 people were arrested, police said. At least two of those arrested were wearing body armor, one person had a dagger and another person had a knife, police said.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Columbia Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
COLUMBIA- One person died after being struck by two vehicles while walking west on Interstate 70 Saturday around midnight. ... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 9:53:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81
(CNN) - Lou Brock, one of the best hitters and base stealers in baseball history, died Sunday at the age... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 9:39:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Macon R-1 Middle School moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 exposure
Macon R-1 Middle School moves to virtual learning after COVID-19 exposure
MACON - Macon Middle School will start virtual instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 8. This comes after several students tested positive... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Columbia doctor offers free referrals for COVID-19 tests
Columbia doctor offers free referrals for COVID-19 tests
COLUMBIA - Assistance is available for any symptomatic people needing a COVID-19 test. Anyone wanting to get tested at... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Labor Day weekend travel continues despite COVID-19 concerns
Labor Day weekend travel continues despite COVID-19 concerns
LAKE OZARK - Alhonna Resort & Marina's general manager, Sheryl Elia, said she was not worried about filling rooms for... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 5:12:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri DHSS discovers 17 deaths from June-August
Sunday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri DHSS discovers 17 deaths from June-August
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts to the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 1:35:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in Top Stories

Vast changes to trash and recycling collection proposed
Vast changes to trash and recycling collection proposed
COLUMBIA - Columbia could cut the amount of trash being dumped in the landfill by 6,000 tons per year... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 1:24:00 PM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire
More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire
SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 11:19:00 AM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

Portland Police arrest over 50 people on 100th consecutive night of demonstrations
Portland Police arrest over 50 people on 100th consecutive night of demonstrations
(CNN) - Portland Police arrested over 50 people during fiery demonstrations on Saturday night, the 100th night of protests in... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, September 06 2020 Sep 6, 2020 Sunday, September 06, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT September 06, 2020 in News

COVID-19 restrictions impact on Labor Day weekend in Columbia
COVID-19 restrictions impact on Labor Day weekend in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Labor Day weekend in downtown Columbia looks different this year. The citywide mandate requires bars and... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 6:27:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in duck boat case
Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in duck boat case
KCUR-FM - A federal magistrate judge has recommended that criminal charges be dismissed against three men indicted over a duck... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Travelers head through Ozarkland on way to Labor Day destinations
Travelers head through Ozarkland on way to Labor Day destinations
KINGDOM CITY - People from all over the country stopped by Ozarkland in Kingdom City on the way to their... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

One dead after incident in Miller County
One dead after incident in Miller County
ROCKY MOUNT - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is reporting one woman is dead after a domestic disturbance early Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

CPS announces Grab-and-Go meal plan for the fall
CPS announces Grab-and-Go meal plan for the fall
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools ' new meal service, Grab-and-Go, will take effect in the district Sept. 8, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 4:56:06 PM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County breaks single-day record with 221 cases
Saturday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County breaks single-day record with 221 cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 05 2020 Sep 5, 2020 Saturday, September 05, 2020 10:04:00 AM CDT September 05, 2020 in News

Glasgow honors local legend with new baseball field
Glasgow honors local legend with new baseball field
GLASGOW — Glasgow School District held a grand opening for the new John Donaldson Field on Friday, September 4. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Friday, September 04, 2020 9:11:00 PM CDT September 04, 2020 in News

Audrain County care center announces coronavirus outbreak
Audrain County care center announces coronavirus outbreak
VANDALIA - Tri-County Care Center announced Friday that 27 residents and 25 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Friday, September 04, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT September 04, 2020 in News

MU Health Care requiring a doctor's order for COVID-19 tests
MU Health Care requiring a doctor's order for COVID-19 tests
COLUMBIA -- MU Health Care is now requiring a doctor’s order to get tested for COVID-19 in Boone County. ... More >>
2 days ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Friday, September 04, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT September 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 73°
7am 73°
8am 74°
9am 77°