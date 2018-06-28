Portrait of a Sister City Debuts

COLUMBIA - The "Portrait of a Sister City" debuted Wednesday night. The exhibit is focusing on Suncheon, a city in the Republic of Korea.

Suncheon is Columbia's first sister city. The two cities share common goals for their people on they should work and explore. Columbia got the idea for the exhibit from Mayor Roh Kwan-Kyu of Suncheon. He visited Columbia a year ago.

The exibit will be on display at the Daniel Boone Building from Aug. 18th through mid-November. The exibit is open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.