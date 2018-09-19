Posey, Zito Lead Giants Past Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Buster Posey continued his second-half tear with a three-run homer, Barry Zito pitched 6 2-3 innings of two-run ball and the San Francisco Giants defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 Tuesday night.

Posey leads the major leagues with a .448 batting average and 30 RBIs since the All-Star break, including 12 in his last six games. The home run extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Joaquin Arias drove in the Giants' other run with an RBI double. Melky Cabrera also doubled for San Francisco, giving him a big league leading 152 hits.

Zito (9-8) allowed two solo home runs by Allen Craig. He gave up eight hits overall with four strikeouts and no walks. Jeremy Affeldt got the last four outs for his third save in four chances.

Cardinals starter Lance Lynn (13-5) allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings.