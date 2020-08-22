Positive cases of COVID-19 rise at Jefferson City Manor

JEFFERSON CITY - More positive COVID-19 cases are popping up at the Jefferson City Manor, a long term care facility in Jefferson City.

On Monday, the Manor was reporting 39 positive cases out of 63 residents. On Friday, there were 51 positive cases out of the 63 residents, for a positivity rate of 80%.

An additional six staff members have tested positive, bringing that group to 35 positives out of 85 employees. That's a 40% positivity rate.

No one was available in person to comment Friday, but a spokesperson sent KOMU 8 a statement earlier in the afternoon.

It reads in part, "Most of these residents continue to be asymptomatic, and many residents who tested positive last week are seeing improvement. We continue to monitor all positive residents for new signs and symptoms and treat them accordingly."

Residents will continue to be tested until there are no positive tests for two consecutive weeks, the statement continues.

More than 250 tests have been conducted so far, according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates as they become available.