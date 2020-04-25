Positive COVID-19 cases nearly double in Moniteau County, worrying small businesses

2 days 8 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:47:00 PM CDT April 23, 2020 in News
By: Austin Walker, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

CALIFORNIA - There are now 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, Mo., nearly double the number of cases from the day before.

Kevin Wieberg, Emergency Management Director for Moniteau County, said the department has been preparing for a spike like this.

"We have been planning for this for over a month," Wieberg said. "That spike is increased to the investigation of public health."

He said the next step is unknown, but they have multiple different plans the department is discussing.

"We have like 5 plans that we are discussing," Wieberg said.  

Kayle Kiesling, the owner of Exhale Spa in California, said she never thought something like this could happen in her small town.

"Seeing the number of cases double overnight is scary," she said.

Kiesling said she had to close up her spa and salon 3 weeks ago due to Gov. Parson's "stay-at-home" order, and said she is nervous about what will happen when the order is lifted.

"I think it would be fine for everyone to return back on May 4," Keisling said. "But only if the spread of the coronavirus stops."

Kiesling said her mother, Kim Rimel, is in the same position as her. Rimel owns multiple businesses in California, including Originals Florist and Gift Shop, California Lanes Bowling Alley and Robbie D's Bar and Grill.

Rimel had to close up bowling 4 weeks ago but had tried to keep florist and gift shop up and running. Rimel said even though Robbie D's is closed for sit-down service -- she has added carryout with different promotions.

"We are just trying to stay afloat," Rimel said.

Currently, Moniteau County does not have a "stay-at-home" order. Rimel and Kiesling said if they do open up, they will take it slow and keep it cautious.

