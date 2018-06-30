Positive Reactions From One Regency Trailer Park Couple

COLUMBIA - After a court case on Monday, Jessica Villarreal and Michael Bergman say they got what they wanted, justice. This is an update to stories KOMU-8 News brought you in October about complaints from those living in the Regency Mobile Home Park. Villarreal and Bergman faced an eviction order at the Boone County Courthouse at the start of the week. The couple had a lawyer with Legal Aid represent them against the park's evictions lawyer Steve Scott.



Villarreal and Bergman were fighting for their trailer on lot 266 at Regency. It's home to the couple and their two teenage daughters. The October eviction order said the couple owed a month's lot rent of $273 and $40 late charge.



"And that was the last straw," Villarreal said.



At court on Monday, the two lawyers met privately outside the courtroom. Then they met with the couple and the park's manager Veronica Boothe. The controversy ended with a compromise.



"It was an awesome feeling because there was justice there," Villarreal said.



The park dropped all charges and costs. The couple no longer owes any money and has until January 1, 2011 to move their trailer. Villarreal said she felt excited after the compromise was made.



"This has kinda put me back on the horse, you know," Villarreal said. "We gotta keep this ball rolling and let people know that, yes there are good outcomes."



Villarreal and Bergman say they weren't given a reason for the compromise. They think it's because they contacted the media. Both the park's management and its lawyer told KOMU-8 they could not comment on the case. Villarreal said even though she's moving, she won't stop fighting for the other residents there.



"These people out here, they need to be heard, they need to be helped," Villarreal said.

