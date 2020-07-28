Positivity rates decline, but one business will wait for a vaccine

COLUMBIA – The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services thinks current data trends suggest the mask mandate is helping control the spread of COVID-19 in Boone County.

The data reveal the positivity rate for the disease is declining in Boone County. The positivity rate is the percent of positive tests out of all tests performed on county residents based on data provided by local hospitals and testing sites.

Before the mask mandate, the positivity rate during the week of July 3-July 9 was at an all-time high of 16%.

According to a press release, the week of July 10-16, immediately after the mask mandate was enforced, the positivity rate fell to 6.2%. During the week of July 17-23 it rose to 7.2%.

“This is kind of like our first look at what has happened the last two weeks. And you have to kind of consider that because the mask mandate was passed that first week of July coming off the holiday weekend, we kind of expected to see a huge surge in cases. During that first week before the mask mandate we did, that's when that positivity rate shot up to 16%. But after that, it kind of dropped back down,” said PHHS Health Educator Ashton Day.

“While we can't say that the mask mandate is 100%, this is why it is that's the only change that has happened. Testing is still widely available. A lot of people are taking advantage of that testing,” she said.

As of Monday evening, there are 1,061 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in Boone County.

Public health officials say 5% is the threshold that positive rates should be under.

“What that tells you is that not only is the transmission under control within your community, but it also tells you that everyone who needs to get a test can get a test,” said Day.

Sparky’s Homemade Ice Cream, located in downtown Columbia, said even if numbers continue to decline, their business will continue social distancing and not allowing people to eat inside.

“I think we’re going to stay with what we’re doing right now just out of an abundance of caution and that way we’re not a part of the problem. We’re trying to work with everyone to be a part of the solution,” Sparky’s employee Ryan Matticker said. "As the numbers go down we’re probably going to wait until a vaccine is available until we really go back to what was normal, what we were before the outbreak.”