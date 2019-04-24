Possible Ban on Funeral Protests

1 decade 3 years 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 05 2006 Apr 5, 2006 Wednesday, April 05, 2006 1:06:41 PM CDT April 05, 2006 in News
The City Council votes Tuesday on an ordinance that would make it illegal to protest near a funeral within an hour of its start and finish. Police would have the authority to arrest any protesters on a misdemeanor charge. In August, the Reverend Fred Phelps of Topeka protested at funeral services for St. Joseph's first soldier to die in Iraq, Specialist Edward Myers. Phelps criticizes the military for protecting a country that grants freedom to homosexuals. They've protested at several military funerals across the country. Police can't arrest funeral protesters since disorderly conduct charges don't apply to peaceful demonstrations.

