Possible coronavirus patient quarantined in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence hospital is investigating a potential case of the coronavirus, KSHB reports.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital and LMH Health made the announcement on Tuesday that they are treating a patient with symptoms of a respiratory illness, according to a report on the hospital's website.

The patient recently traveled to Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and arrived at LMH Health on Monday.

The hospital has taken precaution by placing the patient in isolation specifically designed for infection prevention. The hospital will remain open.

The hospital wrote that test results will not be available for a number of days, but LMH Health will tell the public once the CDC determines if the patient is infected with the illness.

U.S. health officials have asked citizens to avoid all nonessential travel to China for for now.