Possible COVID-19 exposure at Brookside pool, public health officials say

COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services issued a statement Wednesday alerting Boone County residents they may have been exposed to the new coronavirus at the Brookside Midtown Pool on June 12.

People who were at the pool that day are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with the virus, as they may have been in close contact with someone who was infectious at that time, the statement said.

Those symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Those who experience symptoms should contact their health care provider, the statement said.