Possible COVID-19 exposure at Tipton R-VI school summer activities

1 day 11 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2020 Jul 31, 2020 Friday, July 31, 2020 3:51:00 PM CDT July 31, 2020 in News
By: Renae Whissel, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Alyssa Jackson, KOMU 8 Reporter
TIPTON - A person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended two summer activities at Tipton R-VI School, according to the Moniteau County Health Center.

The health center is in the process of contact tracing and said all individuals who have possibly come in contact with the confirmed case have been notified.

Anyone who might have been exposed is advised to avoid unnecessary contact with others, practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Moniteau County had 93 reported COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon.

The person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 was involved in football and band camp through the district. 

Moniteau County Health Department Environmental Public Health Specialist Darrell Hendrickson said the department did not yet have a total number of people who could have been exposed. 

“After the preliminary investigation, we found that that individual had contact with a couple different sporting activities that were going on in Tipton," Hendrickson said. "So we were able to reach out to the school system and work with them to notify the students that are in the district and other students that were involved in the sporting activity."

Since the exposure, Hendrickson said the activities at the school have been discontinued.

"Before this had occurred, we had had a meeting with all the school districts in Moniteau County to work with them on their re-entry plan," Hendrickson said.

The county health department was focused on plans for the upcoming school year.

"We had the opportunity to go over a lot of this stuff with each one of the school districts to say okay, these are the things that we need to be looking at," Hendrickson said. "These are the procedures we need to be putting in place and we've had good success with working with our school superintendents or school districts to make sure that we're trying to do everything possible we can to get ready for the school year." 

