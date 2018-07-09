Possible Delay For Devlin

CLAYTON (AP) - Attorneys for Michael Devlin plan to delay his arraignment today in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The legal maneuver will extend Devlin's stay in St. Louis County, where he faces 71 charges in the alleged kidnapping and abuse of teenagers Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby. Devlin was transferred from Franklin County jail last week in what appeared to be a temporary move before his arraignment, scheduled for this afternoon. But defense attorney Ethan Corlija says a judge will decide whether the arraignment will be delayed for weeks or even months. Devlin faces charges in three Missouri counties and federal court. Authorities say both boys were found at Devlin's Kirkwood apartment in January. Ben had been missing four days; Shawn had been missing more than four years.