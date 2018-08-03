Possible domestic assault situation, man in custody

MOBERLY - An man was taken into custody late Thursday night after he barricaded himself in a residence.

Just before 7 p.m., Moberly Police received a call from a neighbor related to juveniles locked out of their residence with the suspect inside of the house.

Police attempted to make contact with the suspect but he would not cooperate.

"Our initial plan was just to open the door and hopefully get contact with him, So we could have that visual contact with him and hopefully call him out to us," Sergeant Dustin Harrison said. "But unfortunately, once we made entry into that door, he ran further into the residence, and we went ahead and got him."

The man was taken into custody for probable cause of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Randolph County Justice Center where he will be held for 24 hours while officers apply for a warrant.