Possible Door-to-Door Scam

Olinger says door-to-door salespeople may be forcing their way into homes and possibly stealing from unsuspecting victims. Police have two suspects and say both are white males and appear to prey on elderly people who live alone.

Olinger says to be wary of strangers approaching people's doors. He also says all residents should keep their exterior doors locked at all times.

If you are concerned that someone has attempted to enter your home or you see someone who appears suspicious in your neighborhood, contact your local law enforcement right away.

If you have information that may help identify possible suspects, please contact the Macon Police Department at 660-385-2195. All calls may be kept confidential.