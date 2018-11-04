Possible Money for Flood Concerns

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Long-term help may be on the way for flood-threatened areas of Missouri. Congress later this month will consider the Water Resources Development Act. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill says the act includes plans for a seven-levee project in the Kansas City area. Passage is no sure thing. Government watchdog groups believe the bill is stuffed with pork-barrel spending. The White House is balking at the price tag: Estimated to be more than $30 billion over the next 15 years.